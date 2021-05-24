Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are responding to a grass fire in an area above The Broadmoor near Gold Camp Road on the back side of Cheyenne Mountain.
Calls regarding the fire began coming in around 2:16 p.m. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, which has now burned an acre of land.
Firefighters accessed the fire by foot and UTV's. There is a water resource near the site of the fire that crews used to help extinguish it, according to the U.S. Forrest Service.
The forest service reports that no structures are threatened at this time.
It has been determined that lightning was the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were able to construct a fireline to gain containment, according to USFS.
Forest Service crews will be on the incident until 8:00 pm and will return in the morning, but firefighters have been released from the scene according to USFS.
At this time commuters are being asked to avoid the area near Old Stage Road, where officers are on site to help with traffic control, according to police.