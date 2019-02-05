A Peyton man escaped his home after a fire was sparked by an overloaded power strip early Tuesday, fire officials told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The homeowner woke to the smell of smoke about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Peyton Fire District Capt. Oakley Revels told KKTV that the homeowner was lucky to have woken up on his home since there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.
"Most folks don't smell [fire] at night; you just sleep through it," said Revels.
The homeowner called firefighters before the blaze burned through his house. Crews were able to contain the fire to one room, ensuring the man was not displaced.
Revels advised residents to be wary of overloading their power strips and to install proper smoke detectors.
"Sometimes the nose doesn’t work when it should," Revels said to KKTV.