FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2019, file photo, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's Chief Operating Officer, Alan Henceroth speaks about splitting partnership with Vail Resorts at the base area in Arapahoe Basin, Colo. The ski resort will open for limited spring skiing and riding on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. This follows approval of Summit County's request for a variance from the state public health order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At this time, closing day is still to be determined.