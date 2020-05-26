SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Getting a coveted ticket to ski or board at Arapahoe Basin when it reopens will now be up to chance.
When Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reopens on Wednesday, May 27, only 600 skiers and riders will be allowed on the slopes each day, CEO Alan Henceroth said in a blog post.
Ticket reservations were initially set to be enforced via an online reservation system that was supposed to open two nights before the specific day a person wanted to visit the mountain.
But shortly after the May 27 reservations opened, the ski area tweeted asking people for patience because of the high demand for reservations. The tweet said the reservation system was down Monday.
On Tuesday, A-Basin announced the system would be switched to a random drawing.
"Due to incredibly high volume, we are not able to use our original reservation system. Access to Arapahoe Basin, at this time, will be via a random drawing," the website now reads.
