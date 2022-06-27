One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the vehicle had been traveling south on Havenwood Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into the backyard of a residence in the 7500 block of Hickorywood Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The occupant was treated on scene by members of American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department before being transported to the hospital, police said.

Officials did not release the person's identity. The incident is under investigation by the Major Crash Team.