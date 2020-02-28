A 21-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty in a trio of crimes, including an accidental shooting death of a friend, the sexual assault of a teenage girl and an effort to impede an investigation into the 2017 execution-style killings of two Colorado Springs high school students.
Endo "Sleepy" Isaiah Velarde, 21, of Colorado Springs, on Friday received an indeterminate sentence of 12 years to life in prison. Authorities linked his crimes to his membership in a local street gang.
Because of the sex offense, which alleged that Velarde overpowered a 14-year-old girl, he can be held in prison beyond the 12 years, up to the rest of his life, until probation officials deem him safe for release.
Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes imposed the penalties after Velarde brokered a plea agreement in the separate cases.
Media coverage of Velarde focused on his role in the gang conspiracy that resulted in the March 2017 shooting deaths of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer on Old Pueblo Road, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway outside Fountain.
Prosecutors say Velarde lied to police about who was in attendance at a party at his home on the night of the murders, for which he pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public official.
“I find that you made a deliberate attempt to frustrate the investigation into the deaths of two children in the Old Pueblo Road murders,” Shakes said before imposing the penalty.
The teenagers' killings led to the arrests of 10 people, including the men police identified as the shooters, Diego Chacon and Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo. The murders were allegedly carried out amid suspicions that the 16-year-old victim had supplied information to a rival gang, leading to two homes getting shot up, including Velarde's.
In 2019, Chacon, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in 2019 in exchange for a 64-year prison sentence, sparing him the death penalty. Garcia-Bravo, 23, is on course for a July 13 trial, court records show.
In the shooting death blamed on Velarde, authorities believe he was handling a gun May 7, 2016, in the 1600 block of South Tejon Street when it went off and struck a fellow occupant of a car, Oscar Navarrete-Moreno. Afterward, Velarde and two others fled. He pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter.
“What I think is particularly cold-hearted was that they left him there to die,” said prosecutor Stephanie Redfield in laying out the crimes.
The victim’s mother and two brothers each addressed the court, saying they did not believe Navarrete-Moreno’s death was an accident, which prosecutors disputed.
“All of the evidence indicated it was an accidental discharge,” Redfield said.
In the third case, filed in 2017, Velarde sexually assaulted a teenager he knew through a friend. The girl tried to push him of, but ultimately stopped fighting out of fear, believing that Velarde was armed and that he had participated in serious gang violence, prosecutors said.
Under a plea agreement, Velarde agreed to serve the maximum sentence for manslaughter, six years, and the maximum for lying to police, six months in jail. The judge exercised his discretion to also impose the maximum sentence of six years in the child sex offense, citing a pre-sentencing evaluation that concluded Velarde was at high risk of reoffending.
Velarde was raised in poverty in Colorado Springs, where he and his sister were forced to move frequently to new apartments in rough parts of town due to evictions, job loss and other changes in fortune for their single mother, according to his attorneys and sister.
“His mom tried really hard to raise her kids,” said Kelly Moss. “She did the best she could.”
Velarde also has a diagnosed learning disability, his attorneys said in lobbying for leniency.
In addressing the court, Velarde apologized to the victims and said he intended to spend his time in prison becoming “the best man I can be.”
“The person I used to be was careless,” he said.