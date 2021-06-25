An evangelical Christian megachurch out of Oklahoma opened its 35th location in August 2020 in a leased space in Colorado Springs.
Less than a year later, Life.Church, founder of the world’s most popular Bible app, on Sunday will debut a new $10.4 million church building on the city’s growing northeast side.
“A lot of people who have moved to Colorado Springs from other states where there’s a Life.Church have been praying for years for the church to come here,” said the Rev. Tony Doland, campus pastor for Colorado Springs.
Before the COVID pandemic forced churches to turn to technology to continue feeding their flocks, Life.Church, part of the Evangelical Covenant Church denomination, figured out the power of social media posts, phone apps, podcasts and video preaching.
“Technology allows us to reach more people,” Doland said. “We’re going to do anything short of sin to share the love of Jesus.”
Life.Church — developer of the YouVersion Bible application for the first iteration of the Iphone app store and since downloaded half a billion times — focuses on offering hope, providing spiritual healing and building community, he said.
Its affiliated denomination was founded in 1885 in Sweden as an outgrowth of the 16th century Protestant reformation and today is self-described as “multi-ethnic” and “committed to reaching across boundaries of race, ethnicity, culture, gender, age and status.”
The denomination allows pastors to attend same-sex marriage ceremonies but not preside at them and says leaders have chosen “not to be divided over issues of long-standing historical diversity” and “to focus on what unites us as followers of Christ, rather than on what divides us.”
Doctrinally, the denomination upholds the Apostle’s Creed, focuses on biblical teaching and study, conducts baptism and communion, accept the Trinity, teaches salvation by grace through faith apart from works, and emphasizes evangelization.
The 25-year-old Life.Church builds its churches with a theological nod to the past and a big look into the future.
The modern-industrial appearance and feel of the 42,400 square-foot worship and education center at 9306 Grand Cordera Parkway is the same as its churches in Texas, Kansas, New York, Tennessee and elsewhere, Doland said.
And, “Everything is intentional,” he said.
At two Sunday morning services, church-goers will be shuttled from the vast parking lot on the 5-acre site via golf carts to the front doors, where they’ll get free coffee, a chance to have their photos taken against backdrops to share on social media, T-shirts, bumper stickers and invitation cards promoting the church, to hand out to friends or strangers.
“There’s already a buzz in the neighborhood about what’s this new church down the street,” Doland said.
Adults sit on padded folding chairs in the building’s 734-capacity auditorium and listen to a live Christian band. They watch on giant screens founder the Rev. Craig Groeschel preach from Edmond, Okla., and hear Doland speak. Kids from infants to teens will do cool stuff on a kids’ wing, the church said.
Babies and younger children will interact with volunteers and staff in bright, colorful rooms that arch around one wing of the building.
Older children can play video games, try the rock climbing wall, bounce in an inflatable house and learn about Jesus on big screens in groups divided by age.
The entry into Colorado with the Colorado Springs church marks its physical presence in 12 states and weekly attendance topping 85,000 nationwide, with thousands more tuning in online.
Locally, Doland said about 400 people have been attending a Sunday night service inside Mountain Springs Church, about 4 miles away from Life.Church’s new building.
The popularity of Life.Church, which senior pastor Groeschel started in 1996 his two-car garage in Oklahoma as Life Covenant Church, is multi-faceted, he said.
“There’s an aspect of ‘you come as you are,’” Doland said. “You come in normal clothes, you come with questions, you come with doubts, you come with problems, and we’re going to do our best to make sure every person feels welcome.”
There’s also bling.
During services, loud, live Christian music pulses from an extensive sound system with a kaleidoscope of fog-illuminated lighting keeping the beat.
“People like going to concerts and bars and hazy rooms, so we capture an element of that,” Doland said.
While the format might be more appealing to younger generations, attendees of all ages and backgrounds like the environment, he said.
Each of Life.Church’s 35 physical locations has the same culture, songs and spiritual messages, with local flair, such as a mural of Garden of the Gods on a backdrop on stage and a map of the Pikes Peak region on an office wall.
Life.Church’s presence will help Colorado Springs grow “the big C (Christian) church,” said Bobby Taylor, worship pastor at Mountain Springs Church.
Life.Church was having a hard time finding space to hold in-person services during the pandemic, Taylor said, and Mountain Springs was familiar with the church's work.
Mountain Springs is one of many churches that uses the free materials Life.Church provides, which in addition to the Bible app includes online sermon support and a generic online platform for holding services, which churches turned to during the pandemic.
“They’re a very generous church," Taylor said, "and we wanted to extend generosity to them by letting them have services at our church.”
Most new Protestant churches that open in the Pikes Peak region are "planted" as startups or are expansions of existing local churches, such as Woodmen Valley Chapel, which has grown to five campuses, and New Life Church, which operates eight congregations in the area.
With a multitude of evangelical Christian organizations headquartered in Colorado Springs, the city has been an attractive location for churches. Last year, a grandson of Christian televangelist Kenneth Copeland opened a church in Green Mountain Falls.
“We’re excited to see Life.Church open," Taylor said. "We want the Christian church in El Paso County to be united.”