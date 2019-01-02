A Colorado Springs man led police to the driver who hit his car and took off, thanks to the dirt on his bumper.
Ryan Scoville tells 11 News when he got rear-ended on the northeast side of Colorado Springs he thought he would never be able to find the driver who hit him. Scoville says he was stopping at a stop sign when another driver slammed into him near Bridle Pass Drive and Prairie Schooner Drive in December.
" I was a little bit emotional," said Scoville. "I was hurt, because, you know, I had just gotten hit."
Scoville says he got out of his car to assess the damage. That's when he spotted an imprint of the driver's license plate in the dirt and grime on his bumper.
He gave the license plate number to police and says within hours they had tracked down the driver who took off. That driver is now facing four citations: careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid license.