Manitou Springs Library will have new digs by year's end.
The Pikes Peak Library District's mountainous branch will move to the Manitou Art Center come December. Don't worry -- MAC members and artists still will be part of the creative community.
The move comes in response to a complaint the library isn't compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination based on disability. The allegation was filed in March as PPLD was shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, all PPLD branches have reopened except the Manitou branch, which continues to offer curbside pickup only.
The Carnegie building, which currently houses the Manitou branch, was built in 1910 and has been the library's only home. It operated independently of PPLD until 2013, when it joined the regional library district. The city of Manitou Springs kept the building and leased it to PPLD for continued library operations.
"It’s a beautiful historic building, but they don’t allow us to offer all the services we want to and it's not ADA-accessible," PPLD Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears said. "We had productive talks with the city and agreed the best course would be for the district to move out into the building that is ADA-accessible and give the city the opportunity to decide what to do with the building."
Moving to the MAC also will provide meeting rooms, which the Carnegie building didn't have, and the use of MAC equipment, such as laser cutters, tools for welding and looms. Spears said he also hopes to begin offering a makerspace, artistic spaces that are currently available at Library 21c, East Library and Sand Creek Library branches.
"We're really adding a lot of capabilities that we can offer our users," he said of the Manitou Springs move. "It's a great partnership."