Liberty High School students were instructed to stay indoors after school officials found a "concerning" social media post online, a school news release announced Monday.
School officials did not provide any details about a potential threat but said they were working with Colorado Springs Police Department and district security to investigate the situation.
Officials also put Timberview Middle School on lockout status because of the school's proximity to the high school campus, a release said.
The school instructed students to stay indoors and school personnel locked all exterior doors to the school, but classes continued as usual, the release said.