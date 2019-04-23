Treading more lightly for Earth Day
It was noted below a scene from an Easter sunrise service in the Garden of the Gods in 1952 (A look back in Sunday’s Gazette) that such services ended in the park in part due to foot traffic damage by the thousands in attendance. Also in Sunday’s first section is an article touting the event Saturday when thousands turned out in the park for an Earth Day celebration. Were the latter thousands somehow able to tread more lightly upon the earth than were the former worshipers?
Evelyn Reitz
Colorado Springs
Hurt everyone equally
Considering the red light photo program instigated by our city, I am wondering why they are issuing fines and not deducting points. Which is fairer to the citizens of Colorado Springs? Once again it seems that the city favors the rich over the middle and lower income citizens. Since I believe that our country’s founders believed in equality under the law, this policy is definitely not fair. $75 is $75...Is that not fair?
I submit that the more well-funded folks are not bothered by a $75 fine nearly as much as those less well-funded. Not equal. Deduction of points however affects all more equally as point deduction affects the privilege to drive. Hurt everyone equally for bad behavior and promote safety. Get unsafe drivers off the streets.
I do believe the red light law will reduce intersection accidents and save lives. It is not an invasion of privacy. Privacy in a public location is a contradiction in terms. Nor is it an invasion of your rights in court proceedings. I hope it is not about money generation for the city. Council said it was not. But, it is basically wrong in that the effects of this law treat citizens unequally. Was this not the reason that the point system was invented in the first place? Who is city council protecting?
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Program’s appalling results
Jakob Rodgers’ article Sunday about the needle exchange program fascinates me. According to a leader in Jefferson County, in order to “reduce overdose deaths and the diseases that accompany intravenous drug use”, the programs previously provided 178 needles to each of 92 people in 2016 and “lost” 4,523 needles (in excess of those returned). In 2018, 541 people received 265,555 needles (490 needles per person) and “lost” 30,157 needles.
So, two years of needle exchange results in a 278% increasing clean needle use by addicts, and a 667% increase in needles not returned. This doesn’t really seem a good program for reducing illicit drug use, although I was given no data on reduced overdose deaths and diseases from the article.
One could imagine a “bottle exchange program” for alcoholics, or an “ammunition exchange program” for criminals or an automobile exchange program for careless drivers; but, with these appalling results, our streets would probably not be more safe.
Keith Stampher
Colorado Springs
Sin has its consequences
I really hate that progressives are taking my hard-earned money and throwing it at programs created to keep people from suffering the consequences of their sins. Abortion clinics kill babies created by people having sex outside of marriage and not wanting to take responsibility for them. Welfare programs end up keeping able-bodied people from getting a job and taking responsibility for their own lives.
Now, they want to give clean needles to people who use drugs to escape the diseases that inevitably arise and the responsibility of being productive citizens.
Sin has consequences, people. If you choose to do bad things, bad things should happen to you. It is not the government’s responsibility to let you do bad things and let you get away from suffering the consequences. Our society has come to the point where evil is good and there should be no consequences for doing evil. Sorry, life doesn’t work that way. Stop giving my tax money to people who want life to be free of consequences.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Appreciation for fair journalism
As a Democrat and past candidate for Colorado House District 20, I want to say something I never thought I would put in writing: The Gazette really has many centrist articles. I just started receiving it and had always thought of your newspaper as a far right, anti-Democratic publication. Reading the articles, I found that when you believe that President Donald Trump or one of his administration has done something wrong, you call it out. When you think a Democrat has dropped off the Progressive cliff, you also call it out.
That is fair and very much appreciated journalism. Thank you.
Kent Jarnig
Monument
Strange way to do business
Recently my husband and I decided to have a walk-in-tub installed in our home and called different companies for an estimate. One of the companies tried to make an appointment and asked whether both of us would be present. I had another commitment on that day and told them that my husband and I were in agreement and he could meet them by himself.
The woman I was speaking to was adamant that it was against company policy to only meet with one of the customers and that we “had to change our plans”.
I thought that the customer is king. Needless to say we signed with someone else. And now we receive 2 to 3 calls a day from the first company which so far we have not answered. They never leave a message.
What a strange way to do business!
Doris Tavernier McLeod
Colorado Springs