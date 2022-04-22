Injuries in youth baseball
I agree with Luke Zahlmann that youth baseball has lost its way. I am a licensed athletic trainer here in the Springs and have written a few articles on protecting the young shoulder and elbow in a small publication. Shoulder and elbow injuries are too common in young baseball players (12-17), and the injuries that I see most at the high school level (which have quality coaches) are due to one thing: overthrowing. Fatigue and pain in the shoulder and elbow should be a warning sign that something is wrong, and throwing should stop at that point. A medical evaluation is probably in order. Ice and meds for pain are abused in baseball, and I don’t know if that will change.
To Zahlmann’s point, some club coaches (at lower levels) do not have the education or understanding of how to regulate pitch counts or number of throws for a position player and protect young arms from injury. Coaches, parents, and athletes need to comprehend the requirements of physically developing arms and respect the risk of injury. It is real! You don’t “work through it.” Showcases seem to invite injury because of the radar guns. Maximum velocity is the goal.
The recommended two months rest per year from pitching rarely seems to be enforced. Read Jeff Passan’s book: “The Arm” (2016) and you will be amazed at the abuse some very young players are put through just to get a shot at the next level. Train smart!
P.J. Gardner
Colorado Springs
Fighting the addiction crisis
Thank you so much for publishing Anne Beach’s obviously heartfelt words.
As the column states, she lost a son to painkiller addiction. She knows this grief firsthand.
What better way to fight the opioid addiction crisis in our country than to follow her example and support, by volunteering and /or financial donation, the organizations working to help the afflicted.
Thank you for giving a viable answer to the question: “What can be done?”
We are blessed to have Springs Rescue Mission and volunteers like Beach in our community.
Barbara Strain
Colorado Springs
Protecting vulnerable wildfi
re areas
My wife and I have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for nearly three decades, in one of the most wildfire-vulnerable, wildland interface residential communities in the region. We have made strides in fire mitigation around our home, as have some (but not all our neighbors) and for years have lived in subliminal fear of fire. As I have read and watched the most recent push to prepare for evacuation from our highly fire-susceptible area, it occurred to me that those of us in Broadmoor Bluffs have only a single firehouse with one engine (Engine 16) close enough to quickly attack any fire outbreak.
The next-nearest fire station is number 4, whose response time to the upper areas of Broadmoor Bluffs would likely be 10-12 minutes under the best of conditions. Ten minutes is an eternity when it comes to the spread of a wildfire in our area. Frankly, I do not believe our closest station with a single engine is adequate to gain rapid control in the early moments of such a fire.
As Colorado Springs grows explosively to the east and new fire stations are being built to serve those far-less vulnerable wildfire areas, I cannot help but wonder why the city is not building and enlarging existing stations or adding one or two stations in this volatile southwest area. Seems logical that the firefighting resources should be closest to and well-equipped/staffed in the most potentially explosive areas where the risk is greatest.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Equity, inclusion should be basic
The April 6 article “Top aerospace execs pledge to accelerate equity, inclusion efforts” is underwhelming. I’d overlook such a title for a meeting of a school board, chamber of commerce, or retail execs, but these guys employ rocket scientists and astrophysicists. They should be announcing how they will keep space safe from Vladimir Putin and space debris, get humans to Mars, and improve efficiency to avoid being put out of business by SpaceX. Which by the way is led by Gwynne Shotwell, a woman.
Equity and inclusion should be basic business practices that follow the law, are assumed, and don’t warrant a news story. Then there’s the part about “ramp up ... efforts over the next decade”. I plan to ramp up efforts to save gas and obey speed limits over the next decade ... unless I decide something else is more important.
Mark Holzrichter
Colorado Springs
A mask-wearing section
My wife has a very good idea with respect to mask wearing on aircraft. Remember when aircraft were divided into smoking and nonsmoking sections? Do the same for masks.
People who want to wear a mask on an airplane sit in the back rows with an empty row in front of them for air circulation reasons. Let them board first to avoid the “crush” in the jetway and aisle and ask anyone walking through that section, for example, to use the restroom at the rear of the airplane, to wear a mask in that area as a courtesy to the masked passengers.
William Sieg
Monument