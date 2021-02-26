District Judge Gregory Werner granted Letecia Stauch's request to represent herself Friday in a trial for the alleged murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon.
Stauch said she clearly understood her rights and wished to proceed to trial without an attorney.
"I understand that, but I am so confident that I have two pieces of evidence that could clear my name," Stauch said during the hearing. She did not describe the evidence.
Stauch, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and other counts on allegations that she killed Gannon at their Lorson Ranch home before dumping his body in a rural area near Highway 105 and South Perry Park Road in Douglas County.
The grisly allegations came weeks after she reported the boy missing on in January 2020, telling authorities that he failed to come home after visiting a friend.
The search for Gannon turned up evidence that he was attacked with a knife or other weapon while lying in bed, authorities said. Stauch, who had publicly denied involvement in the boy's disappearance, was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Gannon’s remains were ultimately found in mid-March in Santa Rosa County on the Florida panhandle, east of Pensacola. Authorities haven't said how the remains were transported from Douglas County to Florida.
Judge Werner questioned Stauch Friday on whether she knew the basic procedures of law, how to introduce evidence and whether that evidence would be allowed by the court.
Stauch acknowledged that she did not know any of those aspects of law but said she was frustrated with communication between her and her attorneys and that she would, "know when to hold them and when to fold them.”
Stauch also acknowledged she has no legal background.
Judge Werner warned Stauch that, "You take great risk of not properly presenting your case," and that, "If I grant your request its possible that you don't get to change your mind later."
But Stauch insisted on representing herself.
The judge will provide a legal adviser to help Stauch during the the trial but they will not represent her in court.
Prosecutors said 30,000 pages of discovery documents would need to be provided to Stauch.
Stauch's murder trial has been delayed several times including two examinations to determine whether she was mentally fit to stand trial. She was found competent both times.
The court will reconvene March 5 to determine what evidence has been given to Stauch, then the judge will decide whether they can proceed to a March 11 hearing.
Reporters Lance Benzel and O'Dell Isaac contributed this report.