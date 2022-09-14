Following the recent return of her mental health evaluation, Letecia Stauch is set to return to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday afternoon.

In Stauch's most recent court appearance on Aug. 25, Judge Gregory Werner stated that Stauch was found sane in a mental health evaluation conducted by the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

A new evaluation by an out-of-state doctor was requested by the defense at the hearing; the defense also requested to have Stauch remain at CMHIP while the new evaluation is being conducted.

Thursday's hearing will discuss the issue regarding Stauch's residency at CMHIP and the new scheduled evaluation.

Stauch has been awaiting trial for more than two years on charges of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon, in January 2020 Delays have occurred, in part, due to the need for the mental health evaluation; initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since then after she was extradited back to Colorado.