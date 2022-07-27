After several delays stretching back to the beginning of this year, Letecia Stauch may have her mental health evaluation returned on Thursday.

Stauch — who is accused of having killed her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020 — saw her most recent hearing in May delayed when it was revealed that her mental health evaluation was still not complete.

Stauch, 38, has been awaiting trial on the case for more than two years, but when Stauch changed her not-guilty plea in February to not guilty by reason of insanity, it required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch.

On Thursday, Stauch is scheduled to appear in court, where the results of the mental health evaluation could be revealed.

Judge Gregory Werner stated during Stauch's most recent hearing in June that he expected the evaluation would be ready by the end of July.

Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3 that year.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later, on March 18, 2020. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola.

Stauch will also have her second case, an escape attempt from El Paso County jail, reviewed in court on Thursday.