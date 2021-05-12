Letecia Stauch case again delayed after judge approves new legal team

A judge on Wednesday agreed to postpone a key court hearing for the woman accused of murdering her stepson 11-year-old Gannon Stauch after granting her request for new court-appointed lawyers.
Letecia Stauch was ordered to appear Sept. 9 for her preliminary hearing, which had been set for later this month.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner approved the delay after granting Stauch's request for a new legal team. Stauch, who stunned onlookers earlier this year when she announced she intended to serve as her own attorney, made an about-face last month and again asked for new legal representation, saying she couldn't work with her public defenders and wanted new lawyers.
Authorities say Gannon was slain January 2020 in the family home. His were found months later in the Florida panhandle, and it remains unclear how they ended up there. Letecia Stauch was arrested weeks earlier in Myrtle Beach, S.C.