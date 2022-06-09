The case of Letecia Stauch hit yet another bump on Thursday when the court revealed that her mental health evaluation is still not complete.
Stauch is accused of having killed her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, in 2020.
Judge Gregory Werner stated that the evaluation was not complete and he was told it would likely be ready by the end of July. As a result, a new hearing date was set for 1:30 p.m. July 28.
Werner noted that if the results of the mental health evaluation come back sooner, the date for the hearing could be pushed up.
Stauch has been awaiting trial on the case for more than two years, but delays have occurred due to the need for her to have a sanity evaluation done due to her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Most recently, Stauch was in Fourth Judicial District Court in April, when professionals told the court more time was needed to complete her evaluation.
Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by judge Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.
The change in plea required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch, which the court is still waiting to receive after several months.
In the interest of trying to make sure Stauch faces trial this year, judge Werner proposed setting a trial date in October — after receiving Stauch's mental health report.
"I would like to get this case done this year," Werner said.
If there are any protests by the prosecution or defense over the findings of the sanity report, Werner said it would be highly unlikely that a trial is able to happen in 2022. The prosecution added that regardless of the findings "one party will be disappointed," leaving the chances of further delays high.
In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of the top charge, she faces life in prison.
Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3.
The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later on March 18. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola.