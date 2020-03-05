Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her stepson, was booked into El Paso County jail Thursday morning, authorities said.
Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on a warrant for first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and evidence tampering in the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
Letecia Stauch is in our custody in the El Paso County Jail. Charged with: Murder in the First-Degree (Child Under Twelve-Position of Trust), Child Abuse Resulting in Death— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 5, 2020
She agreed to extradition after a South Carolina judge told her time spent waiting for an extradition hearing, about 90 days, wouldn't count against a sentence, were she to eventually be convicted.
She was held in a Kansas jail Wednesday night while en route to El Paso County.
Her arrest came as a five-week search for the Colorado Springs-area boy pivoted from a missing person case to a murder prosecution. Authorities said the boy's remains have not been found and they declined to say how detectives connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death.
Her arrest affidavit was sealed.