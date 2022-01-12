A hearing set for Thursday for Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson in 2020, has been moved back two weeks, according to court records and dockets.

Stauch is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. A motions and review hearing set for Thursday was continued by parties and set for Jan. 27, according to court records and documents.

The delay comes after Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner in December ordered Stauch to undergo a mental evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

Before he issued the order in December, Werner said it was possible the motions hearing set for Thursday could be set back if Stauch arrived at the hospital too close to the hearing date, and cited a letter he received in mid-November on an unrelated case describing a roughly 352-person waitlist at the hospital at the time.

Nothing else from either side, so Judge Werner ends the hearing, adding before he did that if Jan. 13 rolls around and Ms. Stauch just arrived at the state hospital, he'll have to vacate the motions hearing. Ms. Stauch signs off Webex. — esteban candelaria (@ubercandelaria) December 9, 2021

Roster records indicate Stauch is currently being held at the El Paso County jail. El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt said the office will not release the specific location of any inmate.

Stauch’s trial is currently still scheduled to begin March 28, according to court records. In addition to first-degree murder, Stauch is charged with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities believe Gannon Stauch was killed sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020.

In an email to The Gazette, Gannon's father, Al Stauch, noted that was the two-year anniversary of Gannon's death, adding that's what's important.

"He should be the highlight of this horrible situation, not Tecia," he wrote, referring to Letecia Stauch. He offered his "deep appreciation for the community's support."