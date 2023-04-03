More than three years since Gannon Stauch's body was found in northern Florida, his alleged killer and stepmom Letecia Stauch's trial is nearly ready to begin opening statements.

Stauch's trial in 4th Judicial District Court began March 20 with jury selection, where attorneys worked to select a pool of potential jurors to call back on Monday.

Those 120 potential jurors were called back today to begin the process of selecting the 18-person jury.

The juror pool

Attorneys in the Stauch case have spent the past two weeks working toward selecting the final 120-person potential juror pool — a process which was completed early last week, Robert McCallum, the public information officer for the Colorado Judicial Department, confirmed to The Gazette.

Opening statements are expected to start Monday afternoon, but testimony and evidence isn't expected to begin until Tuesday, McCallum told The Gazette.

To start off jury selection Monday morning, more than 15 people indicated to Judge Gregory Werner that their circumstances have changed since their first appearance in court, and now they may no longer be able to serve on the jury.

The change in those potential jurors' circumstances included their employers informing them they wouldn't be paid while serving on the jury and medical hardships such as upcoming surgeries for themselves or family members.

After about an hour, the attorneys came to a resolution on the 18-person jury for the trial. The jury includes 11 men and seven women.

Expected length of trial

Stauch's trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, with the prosecution's endorsed witness list obtained by The Gazette at more than 150 people.

Stauch faces 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence. If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, Stauch will be given a mandatory sentence of life of prison, per Colorado law.

In addition to the murder trial, Stauch faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020. The second case against Stauch is on hold until the completion of the first-degree murder trial.