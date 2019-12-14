The Gazette Editorial Board, Dictionary.com, and Webster’s deserve thanks for calling out folks who overuse $10 words when simple ones would do.
Everyone has pet peeves. I’ve made lists of pet peeve words, two of them cited in the Gazette’s December 3rd editorial. That caught my attention and prompted me to share my longer list—and to encourage Gazette readers to e-mail us (tcronin@coloradocollege.edu) with their least favorite words.
My pet peeve words are pretentious, “highbrow” words, that slow down reading. Words that are hard on the eye or the ear, or both. Here are fifty examples:
Aforementioned Impactful
Albeit Inauthentic
Aperture Inauspicious
Approbation Inchoate
Cavil Irregardless
Chthonic Jungian
Conundrum Latitudian
Contextualize Literally
Correlative Mandations
Decisionmakingwise Monetizable
Desuetude Officialese
Desultory Paradigmatic
Downloadable Performative
Dysphemism Pointillism
Egregious Positivity
Entymological Prioritization
Eponymous Prodigality
Eschatological Provenance
Eschew Relatable
Existential Slitheriness
Fatigable Unputdownable
Finalize Untoward
Gubernatorial Winningest
Hashtaggable Wokest
Hermeneutic Worryingly
Holistic
It’s hard to see any advantage in fancy long words over simple, everyday words. Thus, prefer “she said” over “she intoned” or “she opined.” Prefer “he ranked states” rather than “he enumerated states.” Similarly, pay is better than renumeration.
And here are some nominees for pet peeve phrases. They are tired clichés or mindless doubleheaders that weaken good writing. Here again, dear Gazette readers, send us your own nominations: at the end of the day; beck and call; needless to say; safe and sound; bottom line; full and complete; that said; first and foremost; here’s the thing; each and every; water under the bridge; fair and just; where the rubber hits the road; clear and simple; move the needle; the fact of the matter is, and, the point I want to make is.
Also, there are the “twinkie” words and phrases — distinguished by their lack of nutrition, like their namesake cupcake. Here’s a short list: “to say the least,” “interesting,” “nice,” “as a matter of fact,” “and the like,” and Holden Caulfield’s “and all,” “really,” “I mean…”
My favorite put down of a “twinkie” word is the tale of a poet at the grocery checkout counter, who is told, “Have a nice day.” The poet’s response, “No thanks. I have other plans … "