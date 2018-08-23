Voters in November will decide among two visions of how to fix Colorado’s stubborn transportation problems.
Backers of Initiative 153 gathered enough signatures to place the measure on the fall ballot, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Thursday.
The measure — nicknamed “Let’s Go, Colorado” — would increase the state’s sales-and-use tax rate by 0.62 percentage points, from 2.9 percent to 3.52 percent.
The extra tax revenue would finance bonds for up to $6 billion for road and highway improvements, as well as transit projects. A cut of the money would go to local governments to use on their needs.
The measure is backed by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Contractors Association, the Colorado Metro Mayors Caucus and Club 20, the Western Colorado advocacy group, among other civic and business groups statewide.
Williams’ office determined that supporters submitted 195,499 valid voter signatures, based on a review of a portion of the petitions submitted — well over the 98,492 needed to qualify for the ballot.
Backers on Aug. 6 said they had submitted 198,261 signatures in 135 boxes to Williams’ office.
News of Initiative 153’s success in making the ballot comes just a day after a rival measure also was cleared to be placed before voters.
Unlike Initiative 153, the competing measure — dubbed “Fix Our Damn Roads” — does not call for a tax hike. Instead it would require the legislature to prioritize spending for transportation with existing sales tax revenue.
“Fix Our Damn Roads” is backed by the Independence Institute, a Denver-based conservative think tank. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers supports the measure as well.
Besides Initiative 153, Colorado voters will decide another tax issue: Amendment 93, which would raise $1.6 billion for education by boosting the corporate tax rate and income taxes on people who earn more than $150,000 a year.