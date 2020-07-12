Conversations about policing and race are happening in the streets, on social media, on cable TV, in the pages and websites of newspapers and around kitchen tables across the country.
The conversation is happening here in the Springs, as well, but thanks to pragmatic-minded protest leaders, African American community leaders, police and government officials, the conversation here has been more about getting things done than arguing.
Protest organizers and city officials say they are more focused on trying to get results than, say, in Denver, where protests turned violent, lawsuits have been filed against police and property damage has been extensive.
“I think this is one of the great things about Colorado Springs,” said City Councilman Wayne Williams. “We tend to be focused on trying to make things better as opposed to just attacking one another.”
One of the protest organizers, Derrick Matthews, seconded that sentiment.
“Colorado Springs protests have been very constructive, as Wayne Williams said, and we’ve had a great dialogue with city officials and the people who I call the boots on the ground on the front lines,” Matthews said. “We’re not done yet, and everyone realizes we’re not done yet, but we’re getting more focus on making permanent change in our city.”
As a vivid example of that good faith in each other, Matthews and Police Chief Vincent Niski and City Councilman Williams and Ron Wynn, a longtime leader in the African American community, all got together recently to talk directly with each other and hundreds of Springs residents via the magic of Zoom.
The Gazette played host to the Community Conversation on Policing after the Protests during which anyone who signed up could ask questions about the issues roiling our cities right now. The conversation was the opposite of what you have seen in many cities. It was respectful, frank, honest and above all civil.
Could Zoom be the new common ground?
Matthews said that focus on pragmatism by the protesters here has been very intentional.
“The first three or four days (of the protests), a lot of us feel like the force used by police in Colorado Springs was excessive. But the direction of the protests took a turn the first night of the curfew,” Matthews said. “Not because of the curfew, but because I think we realized we need to get things done and we don’t need to discredit the movement by antagonizing and clashing with the cops.
"We literally said let’s exercise our First Amendment rights and let’s be peaceful. The good news is it never went south from that point, except for other antagonizers and outside groups.”
During the Zoom town hall, Williams emphasized the importance of working together. “That’s one thing I’ll note about Derrick and his colleagues, is they have been much more constructive than has been the case in a number of other cities,” Williams said. “It wasn’t just 'we don’t like things,' they came forward with some concrete proposals which helped formulate council’s establishment of this advisory committee.”
The Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance in late June to create a new citizen advisory board focused on police accountability. The committee will be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to City Council, the mayor and the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Matthews and other protesters are big supporters of the committee. “I want to stress the importance of what this advisory board not only means to us who have been doing the work but also the entire city,” Matthews said. He noted there have been over 700 applications by residents to be on the commission.
A number of the protesters have applied to be on it as well. “And I hope that at least some of them will appear on that advisory committee,” said Williams.
If the advisory committee isn’t taken seriously, Matthews promised the protesters would be back. “If these suggestions are being pigeonholed and not actually being looked at, then we need to, as a citizen, hit the streets again, protest again, flex our right to vote, and if the city officials aren’t working with what the citizens need, then we need to find new city officials. We’re doing the best we can working with city officials in good faith. I 100% believe it’s going to go the correct way and we’re actually going to make progress in this city."
Chief Niski promised good faith as well. "We have always relied on our community’s voices, and we will continue to look to them," Niski told the Gazette. "We also understand that our police powers are derived from our community. It is one of our fundamental, underlying values that influences everything we do as police officers."
Niski doesn't think efforts to defund police are constructive, but "as in every profession, we fully acknowledge there is room for growth. Right now, our community has the opportunity to come together like never before."
"We ask that our community come forward and get to know the Police Department for who we are instead of listening to a national narrative. In addition to being police officers, we are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons. We are part of this community."
One thing the panelists were asked is why there so much happening now on this front. In addition to the advisory committee, Colorado recently became the first state in the nation to act on police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The law passed by the state Legislature bans chokeholds and carotid control holds. Every officer in the state will have to use body-worn cameras by July 1, 2023. An officer who fails to try to stop another from using excessive force could face a Class 1 misdemeanor or greater charge. People will be allowed to bring civil rights claims against police in Colorado courts for the first time.
Protesters won more protections, too. Officers will be prohibited from shooting rubber bullets indiscriminately into a crowd as well as targeting rubber bullet shots at someone’s head, torso or back. The law also prevents officers from using tear gas before announcing it and giving time to for people to disperse.
In Colorado Springs, Niski said the Police Department is developing a new public dashboard to show data on key policing actions. "As we move forward, we will be intentional in providing more information about your police department and how we serve you," he told the Gazette.
So why all these efforts now? Wynn makes the point that work on these issues has been going on for a long time.
"It’s long overdue,” said Wynn. “Approximately four years ago, I along with other community leaders conducted a conversation on race which addressed the topic of law enforcement in El Paso County. Police chiefs from Fountain and Colorado Springs were present, along with the El Paso County sheriff."
“I just think people are becoming more and more aware that we need to do something about it."
Matthews thinks phone recordings like the one showing George’s death have a lot to do with the reforms happening now.
“The reason why this is blowing up at this point, is you have to look at social media, you have to look at technology,” Matthews said. “Will Smith said that we’re not becoming worse people because of technology. We’re showing ourselves what we truly are. It’s also the younger generation realizing that their voice actually matters and they have a responsibility … to stand up for what’s right.”
Wynn sees a hopeful moment. “I believe the people protesting now can open the door for positive changes, which we’re starting to see. All citizens need to be given an opportunity to voice their concerns and be heard with respect. And there is momentum for movement in this change to make Colorado springs a better community for all. Hopefully we can be a model for other cities.”