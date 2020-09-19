Marlin Briscoe had been playing quarterback since he was 9. He played for his Omaha Pop Warner team and Indian Hill Middle School and South Omaha High and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. But when he arrived at the Denver Broncos training camp in 1968, he heard words familiar to many a black quarterback. Coach Lou Saban told him he was a “great athlete who could play other positions.” Briscoe laughs as he thinks back to that afternoon 41 years ago. It’s not a happy laugh. “They didn’t say that to white quarterbacks,” he said. Briscoe had this vision, and the view didn’t include knocking down passes. But Saban wanted him to play defensive back.