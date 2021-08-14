DENVER — Missy Franklin is a mom!
The five-time Olympic gold medalist and Regis Jesuit graduate, along with her husband, former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.
Sarah Caitlin Johnson was born on Aug. 11 at 4:17 a.m., the posts says, a birthday she shares with her grandfather, Franklin's dad.
Franklin became one of the sport's biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a 17-year-old high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics.