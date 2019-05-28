As thousands of people flock to Falcon Stadium on Thursday for the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony, they face only a small chance of rain.
The stadium gates will open at 7:30 a.m. so visitors can arrive early, says the Academy’s online graduation schedule. Temperatures should hang in the 40s till 9 a.m. that day, said Michael Nosko, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Although the Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of rain showers throughout Thursday, Nosko estimated Tuesday a 10% chance of rain that morning.
By the start of the ceremony at 10:30 a.m., the chance of thunderstorms will rise to 30 percent. Nonetheless, no umbrellas of any size are permitted in the stadium, the academy's security office said.
Wind speeds should be less than 10 mph in the morning, and the Thursday high is forecast at 62 degrees.
No severe weather is expected. But, said Nosko, “It’s too early to say for sure.”
The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the stadium about 2:30 p.m. as the ceremony ends. If thunderstorms do materialize, they might just get started in the afternoon, he said. Traffic leaving the stadium already will be crowded, and added rainstorms won’t make it any smoother.
Graduation attendees expecting a quick departure will need to pack a little patience. Guests are not allowed to leave the stadium until the Thunderbirds show ends.