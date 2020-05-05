A person in Adams County was served a misdemeanor citation alleging they accessed the affidavit in the first-degree murder case of Gannon Stauch's, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Senior Deputy District Attorney with the 4th Judicial District Michael Allen said at a Tuesday briefing that investigators believe the person accessed the affidavit and leaked it to the public pending Letecia Stauch's first-degree murder case. The person does not work in the local court system but it is believed they had access to log-in information, Allen said.

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, 11, in January at their Colorado Springs-area home.

"I understand and respect the public's right to know and I respect the press in the important job they do, but sometimes information has to be kept closed and protected for a reason," Allen said. The affidavit was leaked online to a website that tracks crime cases before it was made public, the DA's office said.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and an investigator with the Adams County District Attorney's Office Tuesday morning served the citation for one count of official misconduct, the statement said.

The Adams County resident was not named.

If found guilty of the misconduct, the person could face up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines, according to the statement.

RELATED: