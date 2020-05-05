A woman who works for the Brighton City Attorney's Office in Adams County was served a misdemeanor citation Tuesday alleging she leaked the sealed affidavit in the first-degree murder case of Gannon Stauch's stepmother, officials announced.

Michael Allen, Senior Deputy District Attorney with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, said at a briefing that investigators believe the woman used log-in information to access the arrest affidavit of Letecia Stauch and posted the document to a website that tracks crime. A spokeswoman for the Adams County District Attorney's Office identified the woman as Sherie Farstveet.

Representatives of the Brighton City Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Farstveet has been a paralegal/executive administrator for the attorney's office since July and was put on administrative leave following the citation, Brighton city spokeswoman Kristen Chernosky said, adding she could not comment on what databases Farstveet had access to in her position.

Stauch is being held in the El Paso County jail without bail, accused of killing her stepson, 11, in January at their Colorado Springs-area home. She is scheduled to appear June 5 and June 8 before 4th Judicial District Judge Greg Werner, court records show.

The 32-page affidavit chronicled how investigators found blood that had seeped through a rug and carpet pad in her home before staining the concrete below, and how authorities believe Stauch disposed of the boy's body in Douglas County. The document also said investigators found blood on the rear bumper of Stauch's Volkswagen.

Gannon's remains were found March 18 east of Pensacola, Fla., the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office reported. No information about how the remains were moved to Florida was discussed in the document.

The affidavit, originally under a court seal order, was leaked online April 2 and released by officials a day after.

The document was sealed "for a reason," Allen said Tuesday, adding that information contained in it was known only to law enforcement and people involved in the investigation. It was also sealed to "respect Gannon's parents and relatives," Allen said, with the intention of showing it to them privately before it was publicly released.

"Unfortunately, Gannon's parents were deprived of that opportunity because someone allegedly decided to leak the affidavit to the public while it was still under a court seal. ..." Allen said. "That's the worst part of this whole thing. It violated the respect they should be shown as victims in this case."

Allen said he couldn't recall any cases in Colorado where a leaked affidavit caused a case to be dismissed. He also said he would be "very very surprised" if the leaked affidavit had any effect on Stauch's case.

"I understand and respect the public's right to know and I respect the press in the important job they do, but sometimes information has to be kept closed and protected for a reason," Allen said.

It's possible a judge could grant the defense motion to move the Letecia Stauch case to another county, Allen said, but the DA's office will "fight that."

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and an investigator with the Adams County District Attorney's Office served the citation for one count of official misconduct Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Allen's office.

Farstveet is to be tried by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Allen said. If found guilty of the misconduct, she could face up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines, according to the statement. Farstveet is scheduled to appear in court July 6, Allen said.

"I really do hope that today serves as a cautionary tale for everybody going forward," Allen said.

