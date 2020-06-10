Layoffs, pay freezes and furloughs of up to seven days are on the table in School District 49, as El Paso County’s third-largest school district scrambles to bridge steep reductions in state funding.
The five-member Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to declare a fiscal emergency, which would clear the way for changes to employment contracts — if the board elects to pursue them.
“This is akin to a procedural item and does not necessarily guarantee there will be staff reductions,” Chief Business Officer Brett Ridgway said Wednesday.
“However, if that becomes necessary when final numbers are published, the declaration of fiscal emergency and the related declaration of fiscal exigency provide the needed process to make the strategic decisions to accommodate the shortfall in revenue.”
The last time D-49 entered a state of fiscal emergency was in 2011, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, which led to layoffs for the 2011-2012 year and pay freezes for three years.
“These are things we don’t want to have to do and places we don’t want to have to go,” Ridgway said. “This is bringing the reality that some people have experienced in the last 60 days home to us.”
D-49’s board won’t make a final decision on the 2020-2021 budget until the June 24 meeting.
Colorado Springs School District 11, the second-largest district in the Pikes Peak region, also is considering layoffs, said Glenn Gustafson, chief financial officer and deputy superintendent.
The cuts primarily would be made in administration, he said, but the proposal presented to board members Wednesday night included cuts to the number of custodians at high schools, for example.
Not hiring new teachers and not filling vacant positions are among other steps to address an estimated $15 million budget shortfall. At least one furlough day for employees also is in the mix. Salaries would not be frozen, but teachers would see only partial increases, tied to years of service.
The seven-member D-11 board will vote on a final budget on June 24.
Colorado lawmakers are still debating education funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1, with cutbacks reflecting the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to the state’s economy.
The Colorado Department of Education initially told school districts to prepare for funding reductions from 1% to 10% from this year’s funding levels.
The current draft of the Colorado School Finance Act shows an approximate 5.25% decrease in state funding for School District 49, Ridgway said.
The decrease in Colorado Springs D-11 is 4.95%, Gustafson said, with projected funding cutbacks falling in the 5% range for most districts in the area.
The Joint Budget Committee recommended a 7.5% reduction, which would amount to about $7.2 million drop in D-49’s general fund, Ridgway said.
“Wherever it lands in the middle of that, assuming it lands in the middle of that, is still a material, i.e. dire, cut to funding,” he said.
“Therefore, it is logistically appropriate to have the declarations already in place to make final budget recommendations to the board.”
With other expected revenue decreases due to pandemic restrictions — which have limited students allowed on buses and in classrooms — D-49 is facing an estimated revenue loss of up to $10 million, according to Ridgway.
At the board’s June 3 meeting, Ridgway outlined possible cost savings of $2.3 million if every staff member was required to take five to seven unpaid furlough days in the 2020-2021 year.
The number of furlough days would depend on whether employees work on a 182-day calendar or a full calendar year, he said.
An additional $1 million could be shaved off if the district used mill levy override funding to cover 2% of teachers’ pay. The money was approved by voters in part to retain teachers.
Also, efforts are underway to eliminate travel and delay other non-personnel expenses, Ridgway said.
Even after those steps, roughly $2 million would need to be cut from expenses.
The drop in state funding will be compounded by anticipated declines in assessed property valuations, which provide property taxes for schools, Ridgway said.
And rates for the pension plan for employees will increase on July 1 for both employers and employees.
“All these negative points are combining and mean we need to take drastic measures with our expenses in order to reach a balanced budget,” Ridgway said.
The $6.5 million D-49 will receive in federal COVID-19 relief funding must be used to offset coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, such as extra sanitization and costs to deliver remote instruction, Ridgway said.
“It’s good news to have it available, but it’s one-time money,” he said.
In a letter to teachers, Falcon Education Association President Kerri Hite urged teachers to oppose D-49’s budget proposal, saying the district was “hit hard” by the 2011 layoffs and cuts to classrooms and programs.
She questioned why D-49 didn’t cut administrators’ salaries, like some districts are doing, or use reserve funds.
One option Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument is considering is taking money from its reserve funds to help address revenue losses, said spokeswoman Julie Stephen.
Layoffs are not being considered, Stephen said, though some positions are not being filled after employees quit or retire. Salaries will be frozen for next school year.
“The budget cuts didn’t come in as big,” she said, “so we aren’t having to take as drastic measures as we thought.”
