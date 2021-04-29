The lawyer for a Colorado woman injured while being placed under arrest released new video footage on Monday appearing to show Loveland police officer Austin Hopp laughing and asking other deputies whether they heard the 73-year-old woman's shoulder "pop" as they reviewed body camera footage of her arrest.
Hopp and officer Daria Jalali, also seen in the police station footage, arrested Karen Garner, who has dementia, on June 26, 2020, as she walked along a road after she was accused of stealing nearly $14 worth of merchandise from Walmart. The arrest gave Garner a broken arm, separated shoulder, and a sprained wrist, according to attorney Sarah Schielke, who is representing Garner in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the Loveland Police Department on April 14.
"Ready for the pop? Here comes the pop," Hopp said, according to a press release from Schielke that was obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Garner's family hired a sound engineer to enhance the audio on the police station's booking videos, in which the officers say that Garner is probably "senile" or "losing it" while she sits in a nearby holding cell, the press release said.
Following revelations from the enhanced footage, Garner added officer Tyler Blackett and Sgt. Antolina Hill to her complaint, the press release said.
The amended complaint alleges the two officers "were both aware of Ms. Garner's injuries and need for medical treatment and personally complicit in the continued denial of that critical care." The press release said that Garner went more than six hours without medical treatment for her injuries.
After the original lawsuit was filed, the Loveland Police Department said in a statement that it opened an investigation into the arrest, adding that it had not previously received a complaint over the arrest and Garner's injuries.
Hopp, the arresting officer, was placed on administrative leave, according to the statement, while Jalali was assigned to administrative duties.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the Loveland Police Department for comment on the audio-enhanced video, and a spokesperson responded, "All matters related to the arrest of Loveland resident Karen Garner in June 2020 are subject to a criminal investigation," adding, "Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer strongly advocated for the criminal investigation."
The statement also said, "Independent comment from the Loveland Police Department would not be appropriate at this time. LPD has faith in the due process that this investigation allows for."
The office of District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced on April 19 that investigators from that office, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.