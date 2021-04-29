LOVELAND, CO - June 26, 2020: A screenshot from body camera footage of the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland June 26, 2020. A Loveland law office has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department and the officers involved in Garner's arrest after it allegedly caused a fractured and dislocated shoulder along with other injuries (Photo courtesy of Sarah Shielke and the Life and Liberty Law Office)