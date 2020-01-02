A federal lawsuit blames a policy lapse at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for clearing the way for a then-deputy to take advantage of a “gravely intoxicated woman” after he’d arrested her on suspicion of drunken driving on Christmas Eve 2018.
David Kwiecien — who has since been fired — allegedly believed he could get away with having sex with the drunken woman hours after her arrest because it wasn’t strictly prohibited by the sheriff’s policy manual for deputies, according to a 22-page complaint filed Dec. 23 in U.S. District Court in Denver.
The sheriff’s manual prohibits sex between deputies and jail inmates, and between employees and prospective employees. It allegedly was silent about people who were arrested and released from custody. In this case, the encounter occurred at the woman’s home.
“By not taking her to a jail or hospital, Deputy Kwiecien knew that he would be able to have sex with (the plaintiff) without consequence from his employer,” the complaint says.
That omission failed to anticipate a “highly foreseeable” potential for sexual abuse by deputies under the color of their authority, according to the lawsuit, filed by attorneys Tim Bussey of Colorado Springs and Sarah Schielke of Longmont.
Whether the policy has been updated is unclear. Sheriff Bill Elder declined to comment, citing pending litigation. El Paso County and Kwiecien are also named as defendants. A county spokeswoman declined to comment, and a message left on Kwiecien's home voice mail wasn't immediately returned.
The lawsuit comes seven months after the woman filed a claim with the county citing damages that could exceed $10 million. The eight claims in the federal complaint include unlawful search and seizure, violation of bodily integrity and deliberate indifference to civil rights.
The plaintiff seeks compensation for emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life and other alleged harms.
In November, she was convicted at trial of drunken driving and careless driving. The Gazette, which normally withholds the names of sex assault accusers, isn't publishing her name. She is expected to be sentenced on Monday by El Paso County Court Judge Laura Findorff.
The woman has at least one prior conviction for an alcohol-related driving offense, court records show. A second offense generally carries a mandatory jail sentence ranging from 10 days to 1 year.
The federal lawsuit doesn’t dispute that she was intoxicated, citing her blood-alcohol level at .287 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers. That left her incapable of granting consent, the complaint says.
Kwiecien, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, was placed on administrative leave in April and fired a month later, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby previously told The Gazette. His annual salary was $71,029.
In June, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it did not have grounds to press charges against the former deputy.
“An investigation has determined that the conduct occurred when the woman was no longer in custody and had returned to her home, and, while his actions were highly inappropriate and unprofessional, they do not rise to the level of criminal charges under Colorado law,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.