DURANGO • A federal lawsuit says nearly 50 fires in Colorado were ignited by a railroad company in the weeks leading up to a major wildfire.
The suit says the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad caused the smaller fires along its tracks in the weeks before the 416 fire, the Durango Herald reported Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million for firefighting costs.
The lawsuit blames the company for starting the fire that sparked June 1, 2018, north of Durango.
Fire investigators and eyewitnesses say a cinder from a train smokestack ignited the blaze during an extreme drought in Southwest Colorado.
Court records say train conductors reported four dozen fires along the tracks.
The railroad denies that its coal-fired, steam locomotives started the 416 Fire.