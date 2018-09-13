DENVER — Attorneys on both sides questioned a city engineering inspector Thursday as the trial in a lawsuit filed two years ago against Colorado Springs by state and federal environmental agencies over municipal stormwater deficiencies continued in U.S. District Court.
The U.S. Environmental Protection agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment filed the lawsuit in November 2016, seeking civil penalties for the city’s alleged violations of its federal stormwater permit.
Now in its second week — the trial began Sept. 5 — the entire process amounts to three smaller trial and is expected to stretch well into next week. Presiding Judge Richard Matsch will take all of the cases under advisement and issue his rulings in the coming weeks.
The first involves Indigo Ranch North at Stetson Ridge on the city’s northeast side and stormwater runoff and discharges into Sand Creek, court documents show. Attorneys gave their closing arguments in that case Sept. 7.
The second case, underway Thursday, involves construction sites at Star Ranch on the city’s southwest side.
The issues in that case are the city’s alleged failures to create, implement and enforce adequate stormwater plans for the construction sites at Star Ranch, court documents show. Those plans are required to reduce the amount of pollutants discharged from the sites, which can erode stream banks and harm downstream communities, among other things.
In the morning, attorneys questioned Frank Helme, a city inspector, who reviewed exhibits consisting of photos and emails dating back to 2015. In many of the photos, Helme acknowledged that tools meant to curb erosion and protect inlets were askew, improperly arranged or displaced due to storm activity.
Helme’s testimony continued up to the court’s lunch recess.
Once the Star Ranch case is finished, attorneys will move on to MorningStar at Bear Creek, also on the city’s southwest side, court documents show. That site contains an extended detention basin which is among the items the city has failed to properly design, approve and install, the plaintiffs argue.
Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District are among the plaintiffs. They joined the lawsuit in early 2017 and late 2016, respectively, citing increased E. coli levels, erosion and flooding.
Earlier this week, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers briefed the City Council on the ongoing suit. He previously expressed disappointment that the plaintiffs did not settle the case after the city resurrected stormwater fees meant to adequately fund stormwater projects and improvements.
Suthers said this month’s trial could be just the beginning.
“Litigation is very expensive and it could be up to seven, eight, nine trials if they continue at this pace,” he said.
City Attorney Wynetta Massey acknowledged that as well.
“If they want to take every little bit to trial — they’re claiming that problems are throughout the city — it could be hundreds of sites,” Massey said.
Massey sat quietly in the courtroom Thursday morning. Suthers was not present, though he said he spent time in court earlier in the trial.
This story will be updated.