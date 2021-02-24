Colorado allowed to-go alcoholic beverages during the pandemic, but now the state is one step closer to keeping take-out drinks around permanently.
Lawmakers introduced a bill Feb. 16 that would extend the allowance on to-go alcoholic beverage indefinitely.
"What we've seen is that this is a tremendous lifeline for restaurants after COVID sent them reeling," Rep. Colin Larson, a sponsor of the bill, said.
Larson said the shift of permitting to-go drinks is not only supported by restaurants, but is popular among customers too.
"If we extend permanently it can be a business plan for restaurants going forward and provide them certainty," Larson said.
Critics of the bill include liquor stores that fear more competition in alcohol sales, Larson said.
The current allowance on to-go drinks, set to run out on July 1, dictates the drinks be sold in a cup or other securely closed container using tape or other secure methods, and if delivered, individuals delivering must be 21 years of age or older.
The bill will be presented to the business committee March 3, if successful it will make its way to the finance committee before heading to the house and senate floors.