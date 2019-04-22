If you're driving through the I-25 Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock, know law enforcement will be watching. Officers with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are teaming up to catch dangerous drivers from above with air patrols.
Both agencies tell 11 News they've already caught drivers in the I-25 Gap with one patrol this month. They plan on doing more to keep drivers safe during the 3-year project.
“The airplane does the work for us, and then we make the contact in an area where its safe for the driver, safe for the officer, and safe for the public," said Lt. Chris Washburn with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
