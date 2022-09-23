Members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Fountain Police Department responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local middle school Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the school district.

Sam Briggs, the director of communications at Widefield School District 3, said a faulty alarm at Watson Junior High School went off around 7:30 a.m., causing a lockdown. After going room to room to investigate, members of the sheriff's office gave the "all-clear" around 8:30 a.m., she said.

D-3 also said that as of 8:30 a.m., its security team and sheriff's office personnel were at the school talking with parents and students. See their full statement below:

PARENTS: EPSO personnel and the WSD3 Security Team are addressing parents and students in person currently and the school district will send out messaging pertaining to information on school schedule for the day.

Though a string of "swatting calls," or false active shooter reports, affected four different Colorado school districts on Monday alone, Briggs said staff at WJHS knew the alarm was a result of a malfunction, as the system had been making strange noises before it sounded, she said.

But the district's mental health specialists will be on hand at the school today and into next week, Briggs said, due to the potential distress caused by these situations, "real or fake."