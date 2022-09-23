The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local middle school Friday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

A representative of District 3 told KKTV that the situation was not a real lockdown and was just a response to a possible malfunctioning alarm.

D-3 also said that as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, its security team and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office personnel are at the school talking with parents and students. See their full statement below:

PARENTS: EPSO personnel and the WSD3 Security Team are addressing parents and students in person currently and the school district will send out messaging pertaining to information on school schedule for the day.