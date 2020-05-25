A man allegedly shot by a woman Sunday during a domestic dispute in Widefield was still hospitalized in critical condition on Monday, law enforcement officials said.
El Paso County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Harvard Street. When the deputies arrived, they found a shooting victim inside a residence and began life-saving measures, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized with “critical” injuries, the statement said.
The suspect, Valerie Coes, 40, was arrested at the scene. She was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree, first-degree assault and felony menacing.