Rep. Lauren Boebert

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert drew the ire of CBS talk show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. 

Colbert began his opening monologue on his show, "A Late Show," discussing the Boulder shooting that took place Monday at a King Soopers grocery store. 

"Yesterday was another grim day for America when gunman walked into a Boulder, Colorado supermarket and killed 10 people, including a police officer," began Colbert. "This story is unspeakably tragic and I cannot imagine for a moment the grief of these families and this community can be approached with words alone. The only suitable way to honor these victims is with action but our government continues to do nothing.

"The responses from gun apologist have been predictable. The Colorado State Shooting Association released this statement, 'There will be a time for the debate on gun laws...There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time.' Why not? That's what they say every time this happens."

Colbert next brought up Lauren Boebert.

"Another gun fetishist weighing in on the tragedy is Colorado representative and HR supervisor for John Wick, Lauren Boebert," said Colbert. "Last night Boebert tweeted, 'While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok.' Where does she find the courage? Senseless acts of violence are never ok. Implying of course, that intentional violence is fine. You know, like the kind her buddies planned on Parler." 

While Boebert has been a frequent target of Colbert and other late night talk show hosts, she's more recently drawn criticism for her response to the Boulder shooting. 

A fundraising email sent Monday as a mass shooting unfolded at a Boulder supermarket, asked supporters for campaign donations to help keep "radical liberals" from taking guns away from law-abiding Americans.

The reaction on social media to Boebert's email were swift and vocal.

Lauren Boebert ripped after Boulder shooting for fundraising email: 'They want to take our guns'

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Critics Choice Association.

