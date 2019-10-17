Update, Friday, Oct. 18:

The Florissant rancher accused of beating his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth to death last year made his final court appearance Friday morning before heading to trial.

Patrick Frazee, 33, was led into a Cripple Creek courtroom for a hearing where prosecutors and attorneys addressed lingering issues before jury selection begins Oct. 28.

These are the updates from today’s hearing:

Prosecutors favored showing photos of Berreth while she was alive during the trial, in part to establish the nature of the relationship between her and Frazee. Frazee’s defense attorneys opposed photos being shown. Fourth Judicial District Judge Scott Sells said he would decide on a later date, likely during jury selection.

Prosecutors discussed who they planned to call to the stand, among the 255 potential witness they say could be called to testify.

Defense attorneys raised concerns about Colorado Judicial Branch’s spokesman, Rob McCallum releasing too much information ahead of the trial. The judge disagreed and ruled that he can continue providing updates with his approval.

The judge also ruled that neither side can give press conferences after hearings or during the trial.

The judge denied a piece of evidence to be used in trial, following prosecutor's late bid to admit it.

Several statements Berreth made to her mother before her death will be allowed in trial, the judge ruled.

Frazee's public defender asked the judge to impose a deadline "extraordinarily soon" for prosecution to stop presenting new discovery, explaining he's received 6,000 pages of evidence since late September. Judge Sells ruled that in the future, prosecutors must offer information as to how they plan to use the evidence.

Original story:

The Florissant rancher accused of bludgeoning his fiancee to death last year is expected to make his final appearance in court Friday morning before heading to trial.

Patrick Frazee, 33, is due in a Cripple Creek courtroom for attorneys to declare whether they’re ready for trial in a closely watched case that has vaulted the mountainous communities of Teller County into the national spotlight.

Prosecutors and attorneys also are expected to argue over lingering issues and motions before jury selection begins on Oct. 28.

Investigators suspect Frazee killed his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, 29, by blindfolding her with a sweater in her Woodland Park townhome and beating her to death with a baseball bat while their toddler daughter was in a nearby room. Investigators say he later doused her body in gasoline and burned it in a tote on the Florissant property where he lived with his mother.

Berreth’s remains have not been found. A two-month search of the Midway Landfill in Fountain turned up nothing, Woodland Park police said, and investigators only found residue of an accelerant at the Florissant ranch where investigators allege Frazee burned Berreth’s body.

In May, Frazee pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body.

In September, Frazee’s defense team missed a key filing deadline that would have allowed them to pursue an “alternate suspect” defense. As a result, Frazee cannot identify his mistress as Berreth’s killer at trial.

The move suggests a “general denial” defense that will test Frazee’s first-degree murder case at every level, from the reliability of witness accounts to the integrity of forensic testing and cellphone signal findings.

The hearing comes as the case garners national attention, including a recent profile on the television show “48 Hours.”

Prosecutors have relied heavily on a key witness, Krystal Kenney, an Idaho nurse who claimed she was having an affair with Frazee when he pressured her to drug Berreth’s coffee and beat her with a metal pole.

Kenney said she refused or backed out at the last second each time — only to receive a call from Frazee on Thanksgiving Day saying, “You got to get here now. You’ve got a mess to clean up,” according to testimony from an earlier hearing.