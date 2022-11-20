Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle.
10:38 a.m.: Tiara Latrice Kelley was scheduled to perform at a brunch honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance, so she just barely missed the shooting. She did perform Friday night and feels "sick" about the shooting. She has been up all night.
Her friend, Hysteria, who was deejaying and in the building during the shooting told her:
"Heard he came into the bar around 1157 and opened fire."
She said he walked in and didn’t say anything, he just started shooting. She has heard that one of the bartenders was killed.
"Every time I close my eyes I keep thinking about what I imagine it must have looked like. It’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy."
“Gay clubs have long been a sanctuary… a place we can go to be ourselves, to be out. Within the walls of that club or they bar, and for so many who have been kicked out from their communities of faith… Club Q has been like a church.” - Pastor Alycia. @csgazette— Nick Sullivan (@_sullivn) November 20, 2022
10:25 a.m.: At least two patrons inside the club confronted the suspect and stopped him, police said. "We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect," Mayor John Suthers said at a press conference, "and we praise those individuals who did so, because their actions clearly saved lives.
10:09 a.m.: Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the shooting at Club Q. None of the victims have been identified yet. Ten patients are being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, seven at Penrose Hospital and two at Memorial North. Some of the victims drove themselves to the hospital.
10:07 a.m.: Among the information discovered in the wake of the Club Q shooting is that a man with the same name as the alleged shooter was arrested in connection to a bomb threat that forced residents in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood to evacuate from their homes on June 18, 2021.
9:35 a.m.: Although it is unknown whether the date is of any significance to the Club Q shooter, Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance, an international observance honoring victims of anti-transgender violence and raising awareness of the threats trans people face.
9:15 a.m.: The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead.
Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.
Here is a list of past mass shootings in the state.
8 a.m.: A suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old male, was taken into custody at the club, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at an 8 a.m. press conference. At least two firearms were recovered from the scene.
“At least two heroic people confronted and stopped the suspect,” Vasquez said, before police took Aldrich into custody.
“I can confirm that the suspect used a long rifle during the shooting,” Vasquez said.
“Detectives are currently seeking multiple search warrants,” Vasquez added. “The motive of the crime is part of the investigation, and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation,” Vasquez said.