Here are the latest snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday:
Air Force Academy, 12 inches
Monument, 8 inches
Gleneagle, 7-8 inches
Black Forest, 7.1 inches
Rockrimmon, 7 inches
Peterson, 4.9 inches
6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches
8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches
3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12
Cascade, 9 inches
6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches