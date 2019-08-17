Everything is up for discussion.
That’s been my experience over the past few weeks.
But I’m not complaining. I believe in the exchange of ideas. Well, most ideas. I want to hear from you. My email is david.ramsey@gazette.com.
Here’s a sampling from my recent mailbag:
I wrote a column about swastikas spray-painted in July near Vista Ridge High School.
Adolf Hitler’s “movement was unspeakably vile, yes, but we miss how pathetic he was, too. . . . He was mostly a raving, selfish fool,” I wrote.
A response: "Now you may not of approved or like the results of his leadership, which the majority of the world doesn't, but this shouldn't be the deciding factor in whether he was or wasn't a great leader." - W
Hitler was a great propagandist, a great liar, a great force for evil. A great leader? No. No way.
A Swede named Birger Dahlherus tried to warn Hitler in 1939 about Great Britain's resolve. At the time, Hitler was rampaging with awful success across Europe. His Nazi movement seemed invincible.
For a few minutes, Hitler sat and listened to Dahlherus.
Then, Hitler bolted to his feet and began pacing while babbling to himself.
“Suddenly he stopped in the middle of the room and stood there staring. His voice was blurred, and his behavior that of a completely abnormal person,” Dahlherus wrote. “His voice became more indistinct and finally one could not follow him at all. … He seemed more like a phantom from a storybook than a real person.”
Those who met Hitler at the height of his power were stunned by his nonstop nonsensical talk. They also noticed that Nazi flunkies in the room declined to ever contradict Hitler, who kept rambling on about his genius and his general wonderfulness and the eternal indestructibility of his Third Reich.
The forces of good were fortunate that the forces of evil were led by such an ego-blinded doofus.
On Jan. 7, 1942, Hitler was talking to his inner circle and as usual wasn’t making sense.
“I don’t see much future for the Americans,” he said. “My feelings about America are feelings of hatred and deep repugnance.”
Why?
Because America, the great melting pot, was all about diversity.
And, it turns out, all about the future.
I celebrated adoption in a recent column on my sister Sarah and her profoundly positive impact on my family.
“Your immediate family is vested in maintaining the pretense that adoption is no different than being born into a family. I assure you all of your aunts, uncles and cousins do not feel that way.” - S
And I assure you that all aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and on and on felt and feel and will feel the same way. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to clear up your misunderstandings.
Finally, on a lighter note, I wrote a column about Irish playwright/novelist Oscar Wilde’s funny and memorable day and night in Leadville in 1882.
“Wow! Here I am … a Leadville native transplanted to Hollywood. I am sitting at my desk in Los Angeles when the google alert appeared that linked me to your article. It confirms all of the things my father used to tell me about Oscar Wilde’s visit to our town. … I am so happy a current journalist has written about the glorious past of my hometown!
"When I was visiting Dublin years ago, we went on a literary pub crawl. As we were walking across Trinity campus, the tour guide stopped to tell a story about Oscar Wilde. He asked the group if anyone had ever heard of Leadville, CO. My friends all exclaimed - SHE WAS BORN THERE! The tour guide displayed his Irish wit and told them they were 'full of it.' LOL! He referred to me as 'Leadville' for the rest of the tour.” - C
I’m a Colorado completist but had never spent a night in Leadville until my recent reporting trip. I had, just in general, a blast.
I stopped at The Manhattan, an ancient bar on Leadville’s main street, and soon realized I was the only tourist there. “The Hat” was packed with loud and happy locals.
Only in Leadville.
Every other Colorado mountain town, and mountain bar, is jammed during the summer with Texans, Oklahomans and other American invaders.