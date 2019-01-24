DENVER — Like an annual reunion, Republicans brought up three gun rights bills Thursday, so that Democrats could once again bury them before they got out of committee.
“It’s not the first time I’ve brought this to you,” Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, told the House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee during the afternoon meeting. “It won’t be the last.”
Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, summarized the opposition by repeating what she said she hears from her constituents.
“If more guns were the answer, we would be the safest country in the world,” Lontine said. “And we’re obviously not the safest country in the world.”
Each bill was voted down along party lines.
The first of the three measures would have allowed most people with concealed carry permits to bring a weapon on public school grounds.
The second would have repealed a 2013 state ban on large capacity magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds.
And the third, proposed by Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs, would have applied the so-called make my day law to businesses, allowing owners, managers and employees to use deadly force against intruders.
Testimony throughout the day was sometimes emotional. Victims of mass shootings, their friends and their family members spoke mostly in opposition.
Two who were at Columbine High School when two fellow students killed 12 classmates and a teacher in 1999 spoke in favor of the proposal to allow concealed weapons n school grounds.
“As the two murderers made their way into the library. … I was the first one targeted,” said Evan Todd, who was wounded in the mass shooting at his school.
“I do not believe we’ve seriously taken into consideration how we protect and defend our children in our schools,” he said. “All the gun-free zone does is paint a target on our children, our teachers, our faculty. And it’s absurd.”
A third former Columbine student, Neville, who said he was 15 during the shooting, said now he’s forced to consider the risks his two young daughters face every day.
“I’m tired of sending them to school on the blind faith that they’re just going to return home safely,” he said.
But others called the bill risky and a dangerous experiment in school safety. One woman noted that no educational organizations had been consulted on the legislation, nor were any of their representatives supporting the bill.
Jean Fredlund, representing Colorado’s League of Women Voters, recalled when a Colorado lawmaker left a briefcase in the statehouse with a gun inside. That scenario could play out again, but inside a school, she said.
Thursday’s testimony was the seventh time Fredlund said she spoke against the bill.
“We’ll keep at it,” she said.
Many of the same witnesses testified during each hearing. About twice as many spoke out against the proposals as spoke for them.
Some of those supporting the laws spoke on behalf of gun rights organizations. Among them were representatives of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. Proponents argued that larger capacity magazines don’t necessarily result in more deaths during mass shootings and that business owners and employees have a right to protect themselves in their places of work.
Opponents, however, argued that there is no realistic need for gun owners to have more than 15 bullets at a time. Others said the deadly-force bill is far more likely to result in innocent deaths than the prevention of crimes.