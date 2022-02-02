Here are the latest snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of Wednesday morning:
Woodland Park, 7 inches
Monument, 8 inches
Falcon, 7 inches
Pueblo West, 3.5 inches
Cheyenne Mountain, 22 inches
Near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 14 inches
Black Forest, 12 inches
Green Mountain Falls, 12 inches
Canon City, 12 inches
Air Force Academy, 12 inches
Gleneagle, 7-8 inches
Rockrimmon, 7 inches
Peterson, 4.9 inches
6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches
8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches
3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12
Cascade, 9 inches
6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches