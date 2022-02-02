Sights and sounds from around Colorado Springs and Denver as snow continues to fall.

Here are the latest snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of Wednesday morning:

Woodland Park, 7 inches

Monument, 8 inches

Falcon, 7 inches

Pueblo West, 3.5 inches

Cheyenne Mountain, 22 inches

Near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 14 inches

Black Forest, 12 inches

Green Mountain Falls, 12 inches

Canon City, 12 inches

Air Force Academy, 12 inches

Gleneagle, 7-8 inches

Rockrimmon, 7 inches

Peterson, 4.9 inches

6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches

8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches

3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12

Cascade, 9 inches

6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches

