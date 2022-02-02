Here are the latest snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday:
Cheyenne Mountain, 22 inches
Near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 14 inches
Black Forest, 12 inches
Green Mountain Falls, 12 inches
Canon City, 12 inches
Air Force Academy, 12 inches
Monument, 8 inches
Gleneagle, 7-8 inches
Black Forest, 7.1 inches
Rockrimmon, 7 inches
Peterson, 4.9 inches
6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches
8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches
3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12
Cascade, 9 inches
6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches