Hikers make their way up the 2,744 steps to the top of the Manitou Springs Incline under blue skies Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, after a winter storm left about six inches of snow on the popular fitness challenge. The Incline climbs 2,000 feet in less than a mile and parts of the trail reaches a 68 percent grade. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Here are the latest snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday:

Cheyenne Mountain, 22 inches

Near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 14 inches

Black Forest, 12 inches

Green Mountain Falls, 12 inches

Canon City, 12 inches

Air Force Academy, 12 inches

Monument, 8 inches

Gleneagle, 7-8 inches

Black Forest, 7.1 inches

Rockrimmon, 7 inches

Peterson, 4.9 inches

6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches

8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches

3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12

Cascade, 9 inches

6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches

