Colorado Springs broke a record for high temperature on Aug. 25, reaching 95 degrees around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Sunday was the fourth time this year and second time this month that the daily heat record in Colorado Springs was broken.
The warmest Colorado Springs ever got on Aug. 25 prior to Sunday was 94 degrees, set in 2011.
The weather is expected to cool off early this week, with a high of 80 on Monday and Tuesday and 86 on Wednesday expected.
Pueblo also broke its record-high temperature midday Sunday, and reached 100 degrees later in the afternoon.
Temperatures in Pueblo reached 99 degrees shortly before 12:30 p.m., the weather service said. That mark broke the 98-degree record for a high temperature on Aug. 25. Pueblo’s record was most recently set in 2011.
Sunday was the third time this month and the fifth time this year Pueblo had broken a daily heat record.
