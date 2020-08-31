Two people were shot on the north side of Memorial Park late Sunday night, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police found two people with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue after responding to a call around 11:45 p.m.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released.
Police searched the area and nearby cars, spoke to witnesses and took evidence, but no suspects were found.
This is an ongoing investigation, police said. No other information was provided.