A man is in serious condition after he was shot during a confrontation with Colorado Springs police Sunday night.
Police tell Gazette news partner KKTV the confrontation stemmed from a domestic disturbance in a neighborhood down the street from Quail Lake. Officers had been called to the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East around 9:30 p.m. and were tipped off that the suspect in the domestic incident was armed with a rifle.
The suspect was outside the home when officers pulled up. The officers spoke with him, then the man ran back into the house.
“Officers were able to see the suspect down in the basement, and the suspect grabbed a rifle and pointed it at the officers," said Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department. "There were four officers; they did fire their weapons, the suspect was struck at least one time and transported to a local hospital, obviously with serious injuries.“
No officers were injured in the shooting. All four will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.
Police tell KKTV the woman who called them was also unharmed.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Cheyenne Mountain remained closed in both directions at Blue Mountain Way, one block away from the shooting scene.
In accordance with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, as the outside agency, will be investigating the shooting. Sokolik says anyone with additional information about the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 719-520-7100.