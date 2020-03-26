A shuttered Colorado Springs nursing home and assisted living center will move out its final three residents on Friday, meeting a state's deadline under a closure order.

The residents are the last of more than 100 seniors who were forced to leave the Union Printers Home after its license was suspended by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials last month. The agency said the facility failed to properly supervise an 89-year-old woman who died of hypothermia Feb. 3 on a bench outside.

Moving the residents to new homes came while the coronavirus — a pandemic that has caused seven deaths in El Paso County alone — posed a particular threat to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

"While COVID-19 has complicated everyone's lives in Colorado, it was extremely important to finish safely moving the residents of Union Printers while following infection control best practices, which we are close to accomplishing," wrote Peter Myers, public information officer for the state department’s Health Facilities Division, in an email.

The facility's suspension came after the state health department received a complaint about the death of Margarita Sam at the nursing home, 101 S. Union Blvd., said Myers. The facility had a long history of noncompliance with state health regulations.

"CDPHE is working with the entire regulated community to ensure all residents of nursing facilities and assisted living residences are kept safe during this time," Myers said. "There has been guidance from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Governor and the State Operations Center that has been targeted to nursing facilities to keep residents safe."

RELATED: