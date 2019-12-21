It took more than 70 years for Donald Cole to feel recognized for his service in World War II.
Cole came back home to Colorado six months after the war ended in 1945. There wasn’t any big welcome waiting for him. He barely talked about his 26 months in the Navy. He doesn’t remember being asked all that much about it.
As his daughter, Natalie Cole, now says, “the glory was over.”
But that would come much later, during a 2017 honor flight. Exploring the memorials and monuments with other veterans in Washington, D.C., Donald Cole shared stories his daughter had never heard. He, finally, got his deserved taste of glory.
“It changed my life to hear that,” Natalie Cole said. “I cried so much.”
Serving changed Donald Cole’s life, partly because he had never before been that far from home. And hasn’t since. Cole has spent nearly all of his 93 years on a Black Forest ranch, where his family homesteaded in 1929.
Cole’s story starts with hard work. During the Depression, he remembers being pulled out of school to pick potatoes and do other tasks around the ranch.
“We knew what work was,” he said. “It was daylight ‘til dark.”
At 18, he was drafted. He heard about others avoiding the draft to keep ranching. Not Cole.
He wanted to join the Marines, maybe be like John Wayne. Another path emerged, though.
Cole went to Farragut, Idaho, for boot camp and then to Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyard on San Francisco Bay. It was, he recalls, “one of the biggest changes I ever had in my life.”
At the shipyard, troops spent time helping dock and dry-dock ships, which came at all hours of the day, and assess damages.
It was hard work, like he was used to. But he wasn’t used to other aspects of the war.
“They didn't appreciate you at all,” he said. “You didn't have a name. You were a number. I actually thought when I got out of the Navy, I was going to be a number, rather than a person, because they didn't have time for people. They had a war. They (were) fighting a war. And you (were) a number."
He remembers that the food “left a lot to be desired.” He also remembers seeing — and handling — “evidence of the war” in the damage to ships that came in.
One day sticks out to Cole: the day the Japanese surrendered. While the city of San Francisco celebrated, he was working. He could hear the “horns honking.”
When Cole got out, he returned to his family’s homestead, which stretches more than 1,000 acres. He got a job as a blacksmith, got married and built a house. He has lived in that house by himself since his wife of 50 years passed away. But he is visited often by his kids and grandchildren. That includes his daughter, Natalie, who lives just down the road in another house on the property. She made him a scrapbook from his honor flight.
“It was an experience I'm not sorry I had. And I learned a whole lot about ships,” Cole said. “It was good experience that way."